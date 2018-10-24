Register
20:09 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    INS Kolkata firing a Barak 8 long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM)

    Israel Bags $777 Million Air Defense Systems Contract With Indian Navy

    CC BY 2.5 / Indian Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Barak 8 air defense system, with a range of 70 kilometers, makes use of several high-tech, state-of-the-art systems such as digital radar, command and control launchers, interceptors with modern RF seekers, a data link and system-wide connectivity, according to the Israel Aerospace Industries.

    Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a mega contract worth $777 million for the supply of the marine version of the Barak 8 air missile defense systems for seven ships of the Indian Navy's Project 17A, the company announced Wednesday.

    "With this deal, the sales of the Barak 8 over the past few years total over $6 billion. This is another example of the capabilities of this advanced weapon system, which serves as a central growth engine for IAI," Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IAI's Systems, Missiles & Space Group said in a statement.

    Barak-8 missile
    © Wikipedia
    Israeli Navy Saar 6 Corvettes to Be Equipped With Barak 8 Missiles
    IAI was roped into the contract by Indian firm Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which serves as the main contractor in the project. The company claims that Barak 8 provides broad aerial and point defense against a wide range of threats to the marine arena from the air, sea or land.

    "IAI's partnership with India dates many years back, and has culminated in joint system development and production India is a major market for IAI and we plan to reinforce our positioning in India, also in view of increasing competition," IAI Chief Executive Officer Nimrod Sheffer said.

    READ MORE: India Offers Real-Time Intelligence Data Sharing with 10 Countries

    Sources told Sputnik that India's Project 17A stealth frigates are to be equipped with LR-SAM systems. Four warships of the class are to be manufactured at Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai (MDL) while three ships at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

    Indian military officers interact next to a Searcher MK II unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Porbandar airfield in Porbandar, some 400 kms from Ahmedabad, on January 17, 2011
    © AFP 2018 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Indian Navy's Israeli-Built Spy Drone Crashes Near Eastern Coast
    Last year, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defense systems. This was followed by a $630 million contract with BEL to supply Barak 8 surface-to-air missile systems to four Indian navy ships.

    IAI also announced on April 6, 2017, that the company will supply an additional marine version of its air and missile defense systems for INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, which is being built in Kochi.

    The Barak-8 system was developed by IAI in collaboration with Israel's MOD, India's DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), the navies of both countries, IAI's ELTA Group, RAFAEL and other local industries of India and Israel.

    Related:

    India Seeking to Strengthen Defense Partnership With Israel - Foreign Office
    India, Israel Use Soft Power of Cinema to Cement Collaboration
    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    India, Israel Explore New Avenues of Cooperation to Consolidate Ties
    Tags:
    missile defence, frigates, advanced weapons, marines, Barak 8, Israel Aerospace Industries, Indian navy, India, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse