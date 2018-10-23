US B-2 Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing in Colorado – Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An unspecified incident forced a US B-2 stealth bomber to make an emergency landing in the state of Colorado, the US Air Force disclosed in a press release on Tuesday.

"An Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, made an emergency landing in Colorado Springs, Colo., early Tuesday morning," the release said.

Two pilots on board were not injured and the Air Force launched an investigation of an "in-flight emergency," the release explained.

The aircraft was en route to Whiteman Air Force Base in the state of Missouri when the mishap occurred, the release noted.