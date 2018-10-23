Register
04:07 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sgt. Bailey Weis

    First Female US Marine Ever Completes Key Special Ops Test

    Facebook/BaileyWeis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Last month, Sgt. Bailey Weis became the first woman to survive Phase Two of a competitive selection process for Marine special operators.

    According to a Sunday report by military.com, Weis completed Phase Two of Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command's Assessment and Selection course, a secretive, arduous program that tests candidates' mental and physical abilities to become part of the Marine Raider Regiment, a special operations force of the US Marine Corps. 

    Marine-Maxim Journey: Sexy Model Credits Army With Giving Her Life Direction (PHOTOS)

    Weis, an aviation maintenance controller with Marine Attack Squadron 542, succeeded through both phases of the selection process on her first try, but was "was not selected to continue on to the Individual Training Course," according to MARSOC spokesperson Maj. Nick Mannweiler, military.com reported Sunday. Since then, she has decided to leave the Corps to pursue other ambitions.

    "Just being a female… I knew I had my weaknesses, like my upper-body and other forms of strength," Weis recently told military.com. "So I started training about seven or eight months before I went to that course."

    "It feels good to be the first one, because that way other females know it's possible to do something like this. If that makes them want to do it more or have more confidence, then I think it's going to break a good barrier — especially for special operations," she added.

    Although four other female Marines have tried to enter the program, only one woman made it through first phase of the Assessment and Selection course, and she didn't have the required scores to move forward.

    Although Weis is disappointed she didn't get to continue to the Individual Training Course, she trusts the people who made the decision. According to Mannweiler, "only 5 percent of initially screened applicants will begin the Individual Training Course."

    "They have a lot of different ways that they analyze everyone and are extremely professional and on-point with everything they're doing… It sucks, but you've got to handle it the right way," Weis added.

    Candidates who participate in MARSOC's Assessment and Selection course also sign non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from sharing any training details, Mannweiler said.

    After almost five years in the Marine Corps, Weis will begin her master's degree program in international relations in December. She eventually aspires to earn a commission in the North Carolina National Guard.

    "[MARSOC] would've been a nice option," she told military.com. "But there are a lot of other opportunities out there." 

    MV-22 Ospreys are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    US Marine Commander on Okinawa Sacked for ‘Loss of Trust, Confidence’

    In February, Owen West, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, told members of Congress that US Special Operations Command needs to recruit more diverse candidates.

    "We need more candidates without military family histories; we need more cultural diversity; we need more women," he said at the time, military.com reported.

    Weis agreed, stating that female soldiers can bring unique strengths to special-operations forces.

    "There are some cultures where men aren't able to interact with women," she said. "Having women on those missions who meet the same standards that you've got men in special operations meeting, that's a huge asset.

    "Seeing that it's slowly becoming possible is an exciting thing."

    Related:

    US Military Praises Marine for Killing SDF Fighter Who Shot Fellow Marine
    Semper What? US Marine Assaults 60 Year Old Woman, Police Officer in Australia
    Revealed: Marine Corps Loses First F-35B to Fire Caused by Technical Fault
    Neo-Nazi Marine Who Participated in Charlottesville Rally Gets Court Martialed
    Former US Marine Arrested in Brutal Machete-Hacking Murder Case
    Tags:
    special forces, training, marine forces, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse