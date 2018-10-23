Coast Guard Beats Out Marines for Second Straight Year at Sniper Contest

For the second year in the row, snipers from the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment, also known as the Army Rangers, beat out almost 30 military, civilian and foreign super teams at the 2018 International Sniper Competition in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The Coast Guard held their own in the competition as well, even if they could not outshoot the rangers.

Brandon Kelley and Jonathan Roque, both 75th Ranger staff sergeants, came in first after completing a "gauntlet of rigorous physical, mental and endurance events that test the range of sniper skills that include, but are not limited to, long range marksmanship, observation, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, and abilities to move with stealth and concealment," according to the competition's website.

In addition, the Marine Corps' team from the Quantico, Virginia, Scout Sniper Instructor School came in 10th, just behind the Coast Guard's Special Missions Training Detachment hailing from National City, California, marking the second year that the Coast Guard has beaten the US Marine team in the competition. In 2017, the Corps' snipers performed slightly better, placing seventh overall, while the Coast Guard team came in third place.

According to Corps Marine Times, the last time the Corps won the competition was with Sgt. Joshua Huskey and Sgt. Grant Royal from the Corps' Camp Pendleton Sniper School back in 2009.

This isn't the first competition in which the Army has beaten the Corps. In April, two Army snipers, Sgt. Clinton Scanlon and Sgt. Bryce Fox, took the top honors in shooting and stalking at the 2nd Marine Division's Marine Corps competition at Camp Geiger on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

Must be a tough pill for the Corps to swallow, especially since their sniper history goes all the way back to legends like US Marine Corps sniper Norman Hathcock II, who set a service record of 93 confirmed kills.