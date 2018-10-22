Register
    Arial view of HSL

    Indian Shipyard Seeks Foreign Partner for $1.3 Bln Naval Fleet Support Project

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Hslvizag / Arial view of HSL
    The fleet support ships, capable of carrying ballistic weapons will deliver fluids such as low speed and high-speed diesel, aviation fuel, fresh water, and feed water ships, will be crucial to the Indian Navy in boosting warfare capabilities in the southern Indian Ocean Region including the Mediterranean Sea.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has issued a fresh global tender seeking collaboration in building five fleet support ships for the Indian Navy. According to the document, HSL is seeking as collaborator a reputed shipyard that can provide design, KME, and technical assistance for implementation of this project. The vessels would be used by the Navy to support the operations of carrier groups planned for the future. 

    READ MORE: Indian Navy to Get Two Modern Vessels for Submarine Rescue in Next 3 Years

    "The collaborator has to provide a design from a source who has designed a ship with similar capabilities which is in service with any Navy. Collaborator should have constructed and delivered a naval vessel of similar capabilities/capital warships on or after 01 Jan 2005 which should have been completed within four years of build period," the document issued by HSL reads.

    Indian navy person stands guard on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Corporate Feud Delays Crucial Indian Navy Warship Project
    An earlier tender was scrapped after an expected collaboration agreement between HSL and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) fell through on the disagreement over work share and local content sharing. While the old tender envisaged the rolling out of the first ship constructed at the Hyundai facility in South Korea by October 2022 and the rest were to be subsequently rolled out from the HSL facility in India, the new tender provides for all the ships to be built at an Indian facility.

    READ MORE: Indian Ocean Pivotal for Emerging ‘Age of Asia’ – Indian Foreign Minister

    The Indian Navy had issued a request for information in 2011 for underway replenishment capability from these ships aimed to boost its warfare capabilities in the Southern Indian Ocean Region. The 200 meter long ships having the displacement capacity of around 40000-ton will play a critical role of fuelling at sea through the delivery of fluids. These five ships will be capable of handling multirole helicopter at sea and also perform tasks typically carried out by combat store ships and ammunition ships. It must be crewed by 190 sailors, including 24 officers.

    These ships will be equipped with India's own developed advanced torpedo defense system, two 30 mm guns and two 12.7 mm guns in addition to four chaff launchers besides one expendable conductivity depth temperature profile launcher.

