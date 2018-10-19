Register
00:25 GMT +320 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Money

    Ex-US Navy Captain Charged for Sending Millions in Contracts to Her Own Business

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    141

    Fired US Navy Capt. Heather E. Cole was charged with criminal conspiracy earlier this year after she failed to disclose her active-duty military status while negotiating high-priced contracts for her manufacturing firm.

    Charge sheets recently obtained by the Navy Times state that contracts brokered by the servicemember between 2002 and 2015 for her Oklahoma-based firm, Worksaver Material Handling Equipment Company, Inc., amounted to some $635,000. At issue are five US Marine Corps contracts, two Defense Logistics Agency deals and one US Air Force order secured by the firm from 2002 to 2013.

    Cole previously pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 26 after being ordered to a general court-martial. The matter is set to go to trial later this year in December.

    A Southwest airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago on Sepetmber 24, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / KAREN BLEIER
    US Airliner Makes Emergency Landing Over Unwanted Game of Footsies

    The Times reported that Cole reportedly received help with the deals from two civilian co-conspirators whose names were redacted from documents provided to the publication. Authorities have also indicated that Cole allegedly lied to a US Navy legal officer in 2012, claiming that she was a "non-participating partner in Worksaver" and that the company had been given a waiver to conduct business with the federal government.

    Additionally, Cole's alleged crimes include occasions in 2014 and 2015 when she used a "US government aircraft without proper authorization" and when she used military communication systems without permission in 2013.

    Jocelyn Stewart, Cole's attorney, told the Times that her client is being unjustly pursued by Navy officials.

    "Captain Cole is being railroaded by the Navy whether because of political priorities, resentment toward what she has achieved or fear of the truths she has told and is continuing to tell," Stewart said. "Despite all the challenges Captain Cole has faced in this misguided prosecution, we look forward to having our day in court to tell the real story and clear her good name."

    "[Cole] has been subjected to the Navy's spurious charges, procedural roadblocks and a process more interested in demeaning her character and service to our country than in fairness, fact-finding and following the legal process," she added.

    Pico Rivera City Councilman and El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido listens to public remarks during a city council meeting at Pico Rivera City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Pico Rivera, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello
    California Teacher Fired for Calling Military Personnel 'Dumb Sh*ts' (VIDEO)

    The investigation into Cole has taken roughly three years.

    Cole previously served as the commander of Strategic Communications Wing 1 at Oklahoma's Tinker Air Force Base. She was fired from the service in 2015 after higher-ups determined she was unable to keep up with demands.

    Brian O'Rourke, spokesperson for the US Navy, told the Times that the charges were not related to the dismissed captain's 2015 departure. "The charging and the firing were two completely different things, he said.

    No other charges have been made in connection to the contracts.

    Related:

    General Petraeus Warns US-UK Military Alliance at Risk
    Members of US Military Working as ‘Contract Killers’ in Yemen
    Trump Threatens to Send US Military to Border If Mexico Doesn't Stop Migrants
    Jam-Resistant US Military Satellite Blasts Off From Cape Canaveral (VIDEO)
    US Budget Deficit Jumps due to Tax Cuts, Massive Military Spending
    Tags:
    contracts, Military Contracts, Criminal Conspiracy, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse