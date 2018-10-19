US-Built Helicopters for S Korea Turned Out to Have Faulty Radars - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-built fire control radars on South Korean Army's Apache helicopters have been unable to detect enemy targets due to glitches in the software and the absence of a naval detection capability, media reported.

Six of 36 of South Korea's AH-64E helicopters, purchased through the US Foreign and Military Sales, were equipped with Lockheed Martin's Longbow fire control radar, however, during air assault operational tests between last October to November the radar failed to detect the number of enemy targets, Defense News reported on Thursday citing South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The radar, the report added, mistakenly recognized four designated targets for 101 targets and 18 for 9 when tested in mountainous regions. The radar also failed to detect any target during a test over water, the report said.

South Korean lawmakers Lee Jong-myung said in the report that the reason for acquiring the Boeing-built Apache helicopters was to detect and deter a potential infiltration by North Korea's high-speed boats or hovercraft.