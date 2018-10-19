US-Built Helicopters for S Korea Turned Out to Have Faulty Radars - Reports

Six of 36 of South Korea's AH-64E helicopters, purchased through the US Foreign and Military Sales, were equipped with Lockheed Martin's Longbow fire control radar, however, during air assault operational tests between last October to November the radar failed to detect the number of enemy targets, Defense News reported on Thursday citing South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
South Korean lawmakers Lee Jong-myung said in the report that the reason for acquiring the Boeing-built Apache helicopters was to detect and deter a potential infiltration by North Korea's high-speed boats or hovercraft.
