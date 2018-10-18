US Astronaut Hague Says 'Amazed' by Russian Rescue Team Work After Soyuz Failure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA astronaut Nick Hague told NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine that he was impressed by the teamwork of the rescue crew that helped him and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin to get out of the rescue capsule after their recent emergency return to Earth over launch vehicle failure.

"They had three pararescue jumpers. As soon as they had found where we were at… they jumped in to get to us as quick as they could… In a handful of minutes, somebody was tapping on the window next to me, giving me the OK symbol, and I was answering back with a big smile, and then they had the hatch open," Hague said on Wednesday, as broadcast by NASA.

The astronaut added that he was "amazed" at the quick response of the rescue crew.

"You know, they practice this all the time, but they haven't had to put it to use in 35 years… To respond the way they did is a true testament to how seriously they take their responsibilities, and their job," Hague noted.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov Roscosmos Director, Cosmonaut Ovchinin Discuss Failed Soyuz Launch (VIDEO)

He praised the professionalism of the Russian team engaged in spaceflight preparations and conduct.

"I was not surprised by their support and how well they worked. It's on display every day over there, and it's a privilege to be part of it," he stressed.

Hague said that he was feeling "great," and his physical condition was "awesome," as he had 10 miles (1.6 kilometers) run with his wife on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said that Ovchinin and Hague would fly to the ISS in spring 2019, while the exact date would be specified later.

On October 11, the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle failed to launch the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, with Hague and Ovchinin on board, toward the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Just minutes after the liftoff, the mission was aborted due to the booster's malfunction. The two-man crew escaped in a rescue capsule and returned back unharmed. Immediately afterward, an investigation into the incident was launched in Russia.