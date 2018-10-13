Register
20:21 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) A flat-bed truck carrying a US M-1A Abrams tank passes a group of camels in this file photo taken 03 February 1991 in the Saudi Arabian desert

    A Look Into US-Saudi Defense Deals at Stake as Spat Over Khashoggi Deepens

    © AP Photo / CHRIS WILKINS
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tensions between Riyadh and Washington over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi from a Saudi consulate in Istanbul have led to questions about the future of the defense partnership between the two nations.

    Speaking to reporters on Saturday, President Trump vowed to "get to the bottom" of Khashoggi's disappearance, emphasizing that Washington would be "very upset" if Saudi authorities had him killed, as his fiancé and Turkish investigators have claimed. Riyadh vehemently denies the charges. However, Trump also did his best not to jeopardize the billions of dollars in arms deals with the Kingdom. "I'll tell you what I don't want to do. Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, I don't want to hurt jobs. I don't want to lose an order like that," Trump said, emphasizing that there were "other ways of punishing" Riyadh if the allegations about Khashoggi's murder were confirmed.

    Deal Details

    But just how big are the defense orders at stake? This week, the US president repeatedly mentioned a figure of $110 billion from the US-Saudi arms deal signed in May 2017.

    However, also this past week, the Pentagon revealed that Riyadh had actually only signed "letters of offer and acceptance," i.e. official purchase agreements, on less than 15 percent of that figure, or $14.5 billion, with these purchases either approved by Congress or still in the process of being approved.

    According to the Congressional Research Service, the US and Saudi Arabia have purchase agreements on the following items:

    •  115 M1A2S tanks by General Dynamics Corps
    •  PAC-3 Patriot missile systems produced by Raytheon
    •  UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters manufactured by Sikorsky Helicopters and Boeing Vertol, respectively

    At the same time, some $3 billion in upgrades to Saudi Arabia's military communications infrastructure and command-and-control, training packages for troops and pilots, as well as a proposal on the delivery of THAAD missile systems worth up to $15 billion have yet to be finalized despite preliminary approval from Congress, with Riyadh passing up a 20 percent discount deadline on the Lockheed missile system last month.

    President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US-Saudi Split Looming?
    Speaking to the Associated Press, Brookings Institution senior fellow Bruce Riedel emphasized that President Trump's talk about $110 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia are "just not true," with "very little" actually changing hands so far during his administration. Shortly after the arms agreement was announced, Riedel called the touted deal "fake news," pointing out that many of the contracts were "intended sales," often serving as what "the defense industry things the Saudis will be interested in someday," with the firmer deals often going back to the Obama administration.

    Notwithstanding the apparent limitations of Trump's much-touted $110 billion arms deal, there is no doubt that Riyadh has historically been one of the top buyers of US weapons. Between 2009 and 2016, the two countries signed over $65 billion in congressionally-approved weapons deals. That trend followed decades of massive arms deals, with Saudi Arabia buying over $68 billion in arms from the US in the 1980s and 1990s, and spending tens of billions more during the administration of George W. Bush.

    Can Congress Stop Sales?

    Throughout this period, Congress has never permanently blocked arms sales to the Kingdom. Today, despite threats by some lawmakers from both parties to introduce sanctions against the Kingdom over the Khashoggi case, others seem ready to continue doing business with Riyadh, citing the long-standing alliance between the two countries and the jobs the expected contracts are expected to bring defense contractors in some states. 

    Tawakkol Karman, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2011 holds a picture of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi as she speaks to journalists near the Saudi Arabia consulate, in Istanbul, Turkey.
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Trump Likely to Block Any Attempts to Sanction Saudis Over Missing Journalist - Analysts
    Last week, 22 senators from both parties sent the president a letter directing the administration to open an investigation the journalist's disappearance, with the administration given 120 days to conduct an investigation, identify the accused, and determined whether sanctions against any individual are warranted.

    Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national journalist working for The Washington Post, went missing in Istanbul on October 2 after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Riyadh to prove that it had nothing to do with the incident amid suspicions by Turkish investigators that Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied and condemned all claims of orders to kill the journalist as baseless accusations, and authorized Turkish officials to access the consulate building to investigate the case.

    Related:

    Trump Jr. Retweets Post on Missing Saudi Journalist's Alleged Link to Terrorists
    UK Drafting Saudi Sanctions List in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance - Reports
    Saudi Interior Ministry Denies Reports Alleging Murder of Journalist Khashoggi
    US Lawmakers to Seek Release of Intelligence on Saudi Journalist Plot - Letter
    Trump Likely to Block Any Attempts to Sanction Saudis Over Missing Journalist
    Riyadh to Host Forum as Planned Despite Boycott Over Missing Journo – Organizers
    Trump Vows 'Severe Punishment' if Riyadh Behind Journalist's Disappearance
    IMF Leader Plans to Attend Forum in Riyadh Despite Some Sponsors' Boycott
    Tags:
    arms deal, disappearance, US Senate, Jamal Khashoggi, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse