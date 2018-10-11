Pentagon Awards Over $1Bln for Development of New Rocket Launch Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday that it has awarded more than $1 billion in contracts for launch system and rocket propulsion prototypes.

The Defense Department explained in the release it awarded three contracts for launch system and rocket propulsion prototypes totaling about $1.05 billion.

In particular, Pentagon awarded United Launch Services $967 million for the development of a Launch System Prototype for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program, the release said.

A $46.9 million contract was awarded to ATK Launch Systems Inc. for the development of three rocket propulsion system prototypes for the EELV program, the release said.

Space Exploration Technologies, Corp., also known as SpaceX, has been awarded a $33.6 million contract for the development of the Raptor rocket propulsion system prototypes for the EELV program, the release added.

READ MORE: The Air Force Awakens: USAF Top Dog Says Space War is ‘Matter of Years Away’