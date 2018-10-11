Pentagon Awards Over $1Bln for Development of New Rocket Launch Systems

The Defense Department explained in the release it awarded three contracts for launch system and rocket propulsion prototypes totaling about $1.05 billion.
A $46.9 million contract was awarded to ATK Launch Systems Inc. for the development of three rocket propulsion system prototypes for the EELV program, the release said.
Space Exploration Technologies, Corp., also known as SpaceX, has been awarded a $33.6 million contract for the development of the Raptor rocket propulsion system prototypes for the EELV program, the release added.
