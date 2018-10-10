Register
12:12 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Concern Kalashnikov opens its store at Sheremetevo Airport

    Idea to Produce Copies of Russian Heavy Machine Guns in US 'Theft' - Rostec

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    418

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state corporation Rostec has stated that the idea to produce copies of the NSV heavy machine gun in the United States without a relevant request to the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport would be a "theft."

    "Such ideas, if they really exist, once again prove the advantages of Russian weapons … However, the idea itself raises questions. If someone wants to do this work legally, in compliance with all the rules, they should discuss it with Rosoboronexport. Otherwise, it is an illegal copying of Russian products. In other words, it is a theft," the corporation’s press service said.

    The desire of the United States to produce copies of the Kalashnikov machine guns proves the reliability of the Russian-made weapons, but there is no information about any concrete plans, Russia's Kalashnikov Concern defense manufacturer stated.

    "We are not aware of such plans. But we are not surprised, as this once again underlines the reliability and quality of our weapons," the company's statement read.

    READ MORE: Syrian Engineer Builds Electronic Sniper Armed With Kalashnikov to Guard Village

    Fighters of a special ops unit of the Chechen Republic's Ministry of the Interior during a drill near the North Pole
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Kalashnikov Concern Develops Outfit for Arctic Special Forces - Statement
    On October 9, the National Interest media outlet reported that the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) was offering grants to the US companies which will be able to "produce fully functioning facsimiles of foreign-made weapons," namely, the Russian Pulemyot Kalashnikova Modernizirovany (PKM) machine gun and the NSV heavy machine gun, while the manufactured weapons should be "equal to or better than" the prototypes.

    The USSOCOM will not provide any technical drawings, parts and raw materials to the interested companies. Applicants for the SBIR project will have to manufacture the weapons only on the US territory, using only the US-produced materials and employing only the US citizens.

    READ MORE: UAE to Purchase Kalashnikov-Made Electric Cars and Motorcycles

    President Vladimir Putin visits Patriot park
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    WATCH Putin Try Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    While the companies are currently suggested to produce copies of two Russian machine guns, the USSOCOM may encourage them to manufacture copies of some other foreign weapons in future.

    According to the National Interest, this USSOCOM's move may be related to Washington's plans to provide the copies of the weapons to various groups operating in Iraq, Syria or other unstable regions. The outlet qualifies the idea of producing US copies of foreign weapons instead of procuring them abroad as a "sensible and economical" one.

    Related:

    Trump Announces Plan to Ban ‘Devices That Turn Legal Weapons Into Machine Guns'
    Kalashnikov Concern Develops Outfit for Arctic Special Forces - Statement
    WATCH Putin Try Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    UAE to Purchase Kalashnikov-Made Electric Cars and Motorcycles
    Tags:
    machine guns, copies, production, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Rosoboronexport, Rostec, Kalashnikov Concern, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse