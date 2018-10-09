CSTO to Start Tracking Down Militants, Routes of Arms Trafficking in 2019

MINSK (Sputnik) – The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will start to hold special operations on detecting routes of movement of militants and arms trafficking into the areas of high terror activities, the CSTO deputy secretary general said on Tuesday.

"Starting from 2019, we will conduct special operations in the CSTO format aimed at detection of routes of the militants’ redeployment and arms trafficking into the areas of high terror activities, and at gathering information on the use of third countries by CSTO member states’ citizens for providing support for the international terror organizations," Valery Semerikov said at the international conference Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age in Minsk.

The CSTO is an international military alliance aimed at improving security cooperation between the member states. The organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Its key objective is to fight against international terrorism and other security threats.

The CSTO alliance was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, signed by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on May 15, 1992.

