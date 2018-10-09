New US Long Range 'Deep Strike' Missile Integrated in Launcher – Raytheon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Army’s development of a long-range Deep Strike missile completed a major milestone with the successful integration into existing truck-mounted missile launchers, the defense contractor Raytheon announced in a press release.

"During the integration, Raytheon technicians worked side-by-side with soldiers and Marines on operational launchers to ensure proper fit and functionality," the release said.

As the next-generation surface-to-surface weapon, the Deep Strike missile can hit fixed land targets up to 300 miles away, the release said.

Raytheon noted that the Deep Strike missile, also known as the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, was integrated into the Army’s M142 HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System] and M270 MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] launchers.

The Raytheon Company is a US defense contractor and manufacturing corporation with core production in weapons and military and commercial electronics.

Raytheon is the world's biggest producer of guided missiles.