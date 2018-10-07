US Drone Reportedly Spotted Near Russian Borders...Again

Earlier, the US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance plane was spotted near Crimea and neighboring Krasnodar Territory.

RQ-4 Global Hawk, a strategic US Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew for eleven hours near the Russian borders on Friday, according to the aviation website Plane Radar.

After lifting off from the US airbase Sigonella in Italy, the UAV entered Ukraine's airspace at 8:27 Moscow time (5:27 GMT) and an hour later, the drone headed to Poland.

Shortly afterwards, the RQ-4 Global Hawk flew for several hours near Russia's Kaliningrad region and then headed towards the airspace of the Baltic states, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, thereby spending more than three hours at the western borders of Russia's Leningrad and Pskov regions.

READ MORE: US Drone RQ-4 Global Hawk Spotted Near Russian Black Sea Borders — Reports

© AP Photo / GLOBE NEWSWIRE Not That Stealthy: Strategic US Spy Drone Reportedly Spotted Near Crimea

Before returning to Italy, the drone flew near the borders of the Kaliningrad region.

Friday's flyover was the latest in a series of such reconnaissance flights by US drones were specifically detected near the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad as well as Crimea and the Krasnodar region several weeks ago.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly called on Washington to abandon such flights, but the Pentagon refuses to comply.