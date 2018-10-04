UK Government Accuses Russian Intelligence of Cyberattacks

UK government claimed that Russian intelligence agency GRU was responsible for cyberattacks that costed "millions of pounds and sought to undermine national security."

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt claimed that Russian tries "to undermine and interfere in elections in other countries." He also said that UK government "together with our allies" planned to "expose and respond" to the alleged Russia intelligence actions.

Also, the UK government asserted that Russian intelligence was behind 2017 Badrabbit attack, the 2017 document leak from WADA, the 2016 DNC leak and a hack of a UK TV station.

READ MORE: 5 of the Most Absurd US 'Russian Hacker' Narratives

Previously, the US government accused Russia of meddling in 2016 presidential election by hacking Democratic National Convention servers to leak compromising information. The hacking accusations have been rejected by Moscow, while US President Donald Trump said there was no evidence to suggest election results had been swayed. Similar unfounded accusations have been made in Germany and France.