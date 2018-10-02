Shoigu: Russian Experts Will Train Syrian Personnel to Use S-300 Within 3 Months

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Syrian personnel will be able to operate the S-300 systems within three months.
"We have completed the delivery of S-300 systems, which includes 49 units of equipment — radars, naturally, basic target acquisition systems, command posts and four launchers," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, adding that the training of the personnel had already started and three months would be needed to finish it.
He also noted that the work on installing a unified air defense control system in Syria will be finalized by October 20.
