Shoigu: Russian Experts Will Train Syrian Personnel to Use S-300 Within 3 Months

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Syrian personnel will be able to operate the S-300 systems within three months.

"We have completed the delivery of S-300 systems, which includes 49 units of equipment — radars, naturally, basic target acquisition systems, command posts and four launchers," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, adding that the training of the personnel had already started and three months would be needed to finish it.

He also noted that the work on installing a unified air defense control system in Syria will be finalized by October 20.

Earlier, Russia announced that it would provide Syria with the S-300 missile defense system as part of its response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane with 15 airmen onboard in Latakia. Moscow accused the Israeli Air Force of deliberately using the Russian aircraft as a shield during their attack on targets in Syria, which led to the plane's accidental destruction by a Syrian air defense battery.