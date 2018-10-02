Syria Shot Down Over Third of Missiles Launched by Israel on Sept. 17 - Reports

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that four Israeli F-16 aircraft deliberately used a Russian Il-20 military aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defense systems during a missile attack on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia creating a dangerous situation that led to the downing of the Russian plane.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has stated that the country's air defenses shot down over a third of missiles during the Israeli Air Force attack on September 17.

"Syrian air defense systems successfully repelled the attack by Israeli missiles and shot down more than a third of them," Muallem said as quoted by Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

The minister expressed confidence in the ability of the Syrian air defense to repel attacks by Israel and other countries.

READ MORE: Downing of Il-20 Example of Escalation Scenario That Must Stop — US Syria Envoy

The Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia on September 17.

Israel did not warn the command of the Russian group of troops in Syria about the planned operation in the area beforehand, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The attack on the Russian Il-20 resulted in the death of fifteen Russian servicemen.