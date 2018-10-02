Register
13:44 GMT +302 October 2018
    T-14 Armata tank of the Central Military District's Moscow Garrison during a rehearsal for the military parade to mark the 71st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, at Alabino training field in the Moscow Region

    T-14 Armata in the Spotlight as Indian Army Chief Visits Russia

    Military & Intelligence
    The Indian Army is looking to procure 1,770 multipurpose future ready combat vehicles (FRCV) to replace the aging force of T-72 main battle tanks (MBTs). Russia’s T-14 Armata FRCV is a key contender for the deal that is likely to have a price tag of over $4.5 billion.

    Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat started his six-day visit to Russia on Monday in what is being seen as an attempt to lend impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

    The visit coincides with a bilateral annual summit scheduled for October 5 in New Delhi during which defense deals worth over $10 billion are likely to be signed.

    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Russia's Sevastopol. File photo
    Defense Deals Worth $10Bln on the Cards During India-Russia Annual Summit
    The Indian military delegation led by General Rawat is scheduled to meet the top brass of the Russian Armed Forces and visit key military formations and establishments. Russia's T-14 Armata FRCV is likely to figure in the discussions between the two militaries.

    "The visit is yet another milestone in giving impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Russia and taking forward the military to military cooperation to the next level," an Indian defense ministry statement reads. 

    Members of the Indian Ministry of Defense team during the Tank Biathlon Championship held as part of the 2015 International Army Games at the Alyabino firing range near Moscow
    India Successfully Tests Russia-Designed Tank Shells
    Besides visiting the Mikhailovskaya Artillery Military Academy, the Headquarters of Western Military District in St. Petersburg and General Staff Academy, the Indian delegation will see the headquarters of a motorized rifle division in Moscow.

    The procurement process for FRCVs was initiated by the Indian Army in November 2017 as part of a plan to induct hundreds of armored vehicles similar to the Russian T-14 Armata, Ukrainian Oplot, and South Korean K2 Black Panther main battle tanks. According to the proposed procurement plan, the FRCVs will be manufactured in India by a private company in collaboration with the overseas original equipment manufacturer. Currently, Russian-made equipment forms the backbone of the Indian army's armored and mechanized infantry units.

    The Indian Army chief is also likely to discuss the maintenance and lifecycle support of Russian-made military platforms in India.

    Tags:
    strategic decision, armored infantry, main battle tank, military, Armata T-14 tank, Indian Army, Russian army, Bipin Rawat, India, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
