Register
11:25 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Marines, who are to attend a six-month training to learn about winter warfare, arrive in Stjordal, Norway January 16, 2017.

    'Watershed' Moment as Norway Allows Doubling of US Military Presence

    © REUTERS / NTB Scanpix/Ned Alley
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    203

    Starting from Monday, 700 hundred US soldiers will be stationed in northern Norway for five years to come. While inevitably increasing tensions between Oslo and Moscow, this step also violates Norway's basic policy, several parties argue.

    A total of 350 American soldiers have arrived at Setermoen, Norway, increasing the number of US soldiers on rotation-based practice in Norway to 700, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    While the initial Norwegian-US agreement allowed 350 US Navy soldiers to train in the coming years, the Norwegian government entered this past summer entered into a new agreement allowing the US to double the number. Thus, the US soldiers will be stationed for the next five years in Værnes, Trøndelag County and Setermoen in Troms County.

    While the stated purpose of the extension is to increase interconnection between Norwegian soldiers and theirits US counterpartsallies, this step has been met with resistance. Norwegian Maritime Academy researcher Ståle Ulriksen has argued that the increased US presence will be perceived negatively by Russia. Ulriksen also stressed that Norway's defense has been made entirely dependent on allies.

    "Once the American presence is further increased, and the US forces are getting more advanced weapons, [the Russians] will probably respond," he warned. "Clearly, that there is a limit to how much military activity one can allow in northern Norway before the Russians feel seriously threatened. It may not be so wise of Norway to do things that challenge the strategic capacity of Russia," Ulriksen said.

    READ MORE: 'Handy Tool for Foes': Norway Rolls Out Map With Secret Army Facilities

    The increased US presence was also met with criticism by among Norwegian politicians. The Socialist Left party (SV) has argued that Norway would benefit from having a strong Norwegian military presence in the north, not from moving US soldiers northward.

    "This is a watershed in Norwegian security and defense policy, and we have always warned against this development," SV parliamentary spokesman Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes said.

    According to the 1949 Base Declaration, no foreign forces will be admitted on Norwegian soil in peacetime. At present, the Socialist Left party, the Center party and the Reds all fear that the decades-old foundations of the Norwegian defense policy isare being shattered.

    "This is a direct breach of the base policy. This makes Norway vulnerable, and northern Norway, the closest neighbor to Russia, is facing a very difficult situation. It's a wrong and misjudged way of thinking about the security policy," Fylkesnes argued. "This goes far beyond practice. This is a permanent presence of US soldiers farther north than ever before," he added.

    By contrast, the Norwegian Armed Forces don't see any problem with the extended US presence.

    "It gives us an opportunity to become better as Norwegian forces, but also as NATO forces. It is a clear confirmation that Norwegian security is based on our NATO membership," Brigadier Lars Sivert Lervik ventured.

    The Russian Embassy has slammed Oslo's decision, arguing it makesde Norway unpredictable, increasesd tensions, provokesd an arms race and could lead led to a general destabilization of the situation in Europe.

    READ MORE: UK to Send Commandos to Norway to Curb Russian Activity in Arctic — Report

    UK Defense Secretary Minister Gavin Williamson recently added fuel to the fire by proposing a rotary force of 800 British troops in northern Norway in a bid to "counter Russia's militarization."

    Related:

    'Occupation': How Norway Was Scaremongered Into Doubling US Military Presence
    ‘Clearly Unfriendly’: Norway to Double US Marine Presence Near Russian Border
    Tags:
    marines, Russia, United States, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse