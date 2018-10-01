Ballistic Revenge: WATCH Iran Wipe Out Terrorist Ringleaders in Syria

The September 22 terrorist attack on a military parade in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz left 25 people dead and injured many others.

On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles at the organizers of last month’s attack gathered in an area east of the Euphrates River in Syria, Press TV reported.

According to a statement by the Corps’ public relations office, the retaliatory strike killed and injured a large number of jihadist terrorists.

​The September 22 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz was simultaneously claimed by two terrorists groups allegedly linked to Saudi Arabia, Press TV wrote.

Iranian security forces killed three of the four assailants involved in the attack and later detained a fourth one who subsequently died of his wounds.

According to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, its forces found the terrorists’ hideout and arrested 22 individuals suspected of involvement in the Ahvaz attack that Tehran blames on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader Iranian Supreme Leader Blames ‘US-Backed’ Countries in Region for Ahvaz Terror Attack

Monday’s missile strike came just days after IRGC Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, warned Riyadh and Abu Dhabi against meddling in the country’s domestic affairs or face retaliation.

In June, Iran fired six medium-range ballistic missiles at a terrorist hideout in Syria’s western Deir ez-Zor province killing 65 Daesh terrorists, including several high-ranking intelligence commanders, in retaliation for twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital Tehran, which killed 17 people and injured over 50 others.

