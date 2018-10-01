Iran Fires Missiles at Terrorists in Syria Over Parade Attack - Reports

The Iranian military has conducted a missile strike on terrorists allegedly responsible for an attack during a military parade in Ahvaz.

The strikes were conducted on terrorists' facilities located in the region of Boukamal, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates in Syria, according to a PressTV report citing Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) news portal Sepah News.

According to the portal, the strike has been condutcted by the IRGC's aerospace division.

Fars news agency reports that ballistic missiles were used in this strike.

According to Iran's IRNA news agency, the maneuver allegedly eliminated a number of terrorists.

On September 22, a group of gunmen opened fire during a military parade in the Khuzestan province of Iran, killing 25 people, including one journalist and, reportedly, over a dozen Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps servicemen.

Following the incident, the Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has claimed that the terror attack was organized by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with support from the US.