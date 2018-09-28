Register
03:08 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    US Says Will Not Force Iran Forces Out of Syria, Hopes Govt. Will Not Need Them

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    131

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States will not force the Iranian forces out of Syria, and hopes that the Syrian government at some point will not feel the need to have them in the country, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters.

    "We are not going to force Iranians out of Syria. We don’t even think the Russians can force the Iranians out of Syria because force implies force, military action," Jeffrey said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
    US Treasury Admits Russian Economy Too Large for Iran-Style Sanctions
    Jeffrey explained "This is all about political pressure" and "Technically this is the Syrian government that has invited the Iranians in," but added "It is our expectation that the Syrian government… at the end of the political process or at some point of the politics process will no longer feel the need to have the Iranian forces there."

    He also said that the current situation in Syria’s province of Idlib is frozen as a result of the deal reached by Turkey and Russia in Sochi, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters.

    "I hope the situation in Idlib is, at least for the moment, frozen by the Sochi agreement between Turkey and Russia — a mere miracle itself," Jeffrey said at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

    Jeffrey said that now there exists an opportunity at the United Nations to build up momentum based on the statement of the Small Group on Syria earlier.

    The Small Group, comprising of Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States, issued a joint statement urging the convening a Constitutional Committee to draft a new constitution for Syria and prepare for UN-supervised elections.

    "Almost no country is siding with the Iranians, the Russians and the Syrian regime on trying to delay movement toward a political settlement and if we can move to a political settlement that will reinforce dependency of this conflict to shift to the political rather than where it is now," Jeffrey said.

    Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an agreement to set up by October 15 a demilitarized zone in Idlib province along the contact line of the armed opposition and the Syrian government forces. Idlib is the last holdout for extremist and rebel forces fighting to topple te government of Syrian president Bashar Assad.

    Related:

    Jordan Ready to Reopen Border With Syria - Foreign Minister
    US General Claims Russian S-300s Will Create 'Unstable Conditions' for Syria
    Iran Threatens 'Regrettable' Reaction if Israel Bombs Syria Again
    Turkey-Russia Deal on Syria’s Idlib 'Important for World Politics' - Turkish MP
    Israel Ready to Open Quneitra Checkpoint on Border With Syria – Defense Minister
    Russia Warns West Against New Strikes in Syria Under Far-Fetched Pretexts
    Tags:
    political pressure, James Jeffrey, Iran, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse