Delivery of S-300 to Syria to Increase Risk to US, Coalition Forces - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s planned delivery of S-300 air defense systems to the Syrian government will increase the risk to the US-led coalition forces in Syria, a US Department of State official told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Russian delivery of further enhanced air defenses to the Assad regime will only raise the risk of escalation in an already dangerous environment and increase the risk to US and partnered forces conducting D-ISIS operations in Syria," the State Department official said in an interview for Sputnik.

"It also reconfirms Russia's continued protection of the Assad regime and ultimate responsibility for the regime's actions," the official added.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that supplying the weapons systems to "irresponsible players" would increase security risks in the region, adding that Israel would continue to protect its security.

Russia announced its decision supply the air defense systems to Syria after the downing of an Il-20 aircraft with 15 servicemen on board near Hmeymim Airbase. According to the Russian military, four Israeli F-16 military jets, which were attacking Syrian targets in the province of Latakia, used the Il-20 as cover, thus subjecting it to an attack by the Syrian air defenses, which led to the catastrophe.