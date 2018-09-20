India Test Fires Tactical Ballistic Missile Akin to American MGM-140

The Prahaar – capable of carrying conventional warheads up to 150 kilometers – is designed with the aim to neutralize threats emanating from Pakistan's Nasr, a tactical nuclear missile capable of devastating the Indian Army’s armor units.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's state-owned defense lab has successfully test-fired surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile Prahaar on Thursday paving the way for its induction. The test was conducted at a defense test facility located in the eastern part of the country at about 1.35 p.m. (Indian Standard Time). The first test of the missile was conducted on July 21, 2011.

"All systems functioned normally and hit the target in copybook style. It will be inducted into the Indian Army after a few more tests," said a defense official.

@DRDO_India successfully flight tested the indigenously developed surface-to-surface tactical missile ‘Prahar’, from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Balasore,. Range stations and electro optical systems tracked the missile throughout its flight. pic.twitter.com/5SKkfjjWh8 — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) September 20, 2018

The missile system, with a range of 150 kilometers, will bridge the gap between Pinaka, a multi-barrel rocket system with a range of 70 kilometers, and the 350-km Prithvi-II. India also has unguided rockets imported from Russia with range of 90 kilometers.

The missile is equipped with Omni-directional warheads and could be used for hitting both tactical and strategic targets. Prahaar is a single stage, solid propellant missile with a length of 7.3 meters and diameter of 420 mm. The missile can be launched within minutes in all weather conditions, which was efficiently proven on Thursday as the missile was test-fired amid a heavy downpour. The missile weighs 1,280 kg and has a 200 kg maneuvering warhead.

According to the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile can take out multiple targets.

"It is the most cost-effective missile in its class," a DRDO official told the media after the initial test.