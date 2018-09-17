NATO Could Trigger Article 5 in Case of Alleged Russia's Cyberattack - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Article 5 of the Washington Treaty established the principle of collective defense among the bloc's member states in case of an attack against one of the allies, which then be considered as an attack against all the allies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview released on Monday that the bloc might invoke Article 5 on collective defense in case of a cyberattack carried out by Russia.

"Not automatically. It depends on the character of the cyberattack… We will never be specific on when we trigger Article 5," Stoltenberg told Axios news portal answering a question about whether the article might be applied in case of Russia's possible cyberattack.

Stoltenberg added that the alliance had been boosting its cybersecurity and planned to develop offensive cyber capabilities.

In July, NATO said in a statement following the summit in Brussels that in case of a hybrid war the bloc would trigger its Article 5 on collective defense.

NATO allies have been boosting their cooperation in the defense area for years. Particularly, since 2008, they have been holding the major Cyber Coalition cyberdefense exercise. However, the alliance's member states first recognized cyberspace as an operational domain joining land, air, and sea at their summit in Warsaw in 2016.

Last year, Stoltenberg announced that the NATO defense ministers had agreed on instituting a new adaptive command structure to improve the alliance’s ability to move troops across Europe. They also decided to set up a Cyber Operations Center to adapt to the changing security environment.

NATO reportedly invoked Article 5 for the first time in its history after 9/11 terrorists attacks against the United States.

