Iran Unveils New Generation of Laser-Guided Missiles for Fighter Jets

In recent years, Iran has made great progress in the design and production of different types of missiles and military equipment

In August, Iran unveiled a new generation of totally indigenous high-precision missiles, equipped with an advanced target acquisition and homing system, Fars News reported.

The Fateh Mobin radar-evading tactical missile that was presented at a ceremony to deliver 10 updated Su-22 fighter jets to the IRGC, attended by Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, is designed for use against sea and land-based targets in all types of environment, even in electronic warfare conditions.

The missile is also capable of penetrating anti-missile defense shields.

In 2014, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully tested a new generation of laser-guided surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles named Bina-2.

Speaking during the ceremony, then-Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said that the Bina-2 missile can be launched from aircraft and different ground platforms.

“This missile (Bina) is capable of precisely hitting important targets, including bridges, tanks, military hardware and command centers of enemies,” Dehqan announced.

He also mentioned the new missile’s ease of maintenance and high-speed.

No more information is available about the range of the Bina missiles or the weight of their warheads.

The past few years have seen Iran make major forays in its defense sector and attaining self-sufficiency in producing sophisticated military hardware.

Tehran has repeatedly underscored that its defense power poses no threat to other countries and is based on the deterrence doctrine.