US Drone RQ-4 Global Hawk Spotted Near Russian Borders in Black Sea - Reports

An UAV started its flight from NATO Sigonella airbase in Italy at 12:19 Moscow time (9:00 GMT) and has begun monitoring the line of demarcation in the Donbass region, according to the Plane Radar resource.

The US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk has been flying in the specified region above the Black Sea for about eight hours, sometimes approaching the Russian coasts at a distance of 40 kilometers.

Having finished flying around the line of demarcation in the Donbass region, the unmanned surveillance aircraft went from the Nikolaev region of Ukraine to the coast of Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory.

At 22:19 local time (19:19 GMT) the drone headed back to the airfield of the basing.

Around noon, a patrol anti-submarine aircraft of the US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon has been also seen near the Black Sea coast of Russia.

The surveillance aircraft RQ-4B has been spotted in the sky over the Donbass region several times.

Over the past months, the American UAV flights at Russian borders have increased significantly.