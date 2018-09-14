Raw Military Power: WATCH Highlights of Massive Joint Russian-Chinese Drills

The compilation video shows tank columns, missile unitsattack choppers, warships, engineering units and strategic aviation carrying out their respective missions under the auspices of the drills.
Set to wrap up next week, the Vostok 2018 drills are being overseen by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. President Putin attended the main stage of the maneuvers on Thursday, telling the assembled personnel that "Our duty to our country and Motherlands is to be ready to defend the sovereignty, security and national interests of our country and, if needed, to support our allies."
