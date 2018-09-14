Raw Military Power: WATCH Highlights of Massive Joint Russian-Chinese Drills

The Vostok 2018 maneuvers, held at five ranges across Siberia and the Russian Far East and involving all three branches of the Russian military, as well as troops from China and Mongolia, have already become the largest in Russia's history, involving over 300,000 personnel, tens of thousands of vehicles, over 1,000 aircraft and 80 warships.

The compilation video shows tank columns, missile unitsattack choppers, warships, engineering units and strategic aviation carrying out their respective missions under the auspices of the drills.

Set to wrap up next week, the Vostok 2018 drills are being overseen by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. President Putin attended the main stage of the maneuvers on Thursday, telling the assembled personnel that "Our duty to our country and Motherlands is to be ready to defend the sovereignty, security and national interests of our country and, if needed, to support our allies."



