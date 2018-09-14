Register
17:11 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Launch of missiles from S-300 and Buk systems in the course of the Vostok-2018 drills.

    Russian Military Confirms Testing of Stealth Missiles During Large-Scale Drills

    © Photo: YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 50

    The ongoing Vostok 2018 drills, which are being held until next week in Siberia and Russia's Far East and involve all three branches of the military, have become the largest military exercises held by Russia in over 30 years.

    The Russian military has deployed special missile imitators using stealth technology and emulating advanced enemy missiles to test the capabilities of the 76th Air Defense Division in drilling in Buryatia, Siberia, this week, division commander Colonel Sergei Tikhonov said.

    According to the officer, in a simulated massed enemy missile attack, the senior command complicated the drills by deploying special training copies of low-flying enemy cruise missiles, ballistic missile imitators and rockets emulating stealth technology.

    "During the drills, special missile target simulators with very low radar visibility were used which, to put it another way, are fitted with stealth technology. These target missiles are superior to all known foreign analogues of existing missiles," Tikhonov told Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

    "Immediately after the [simulated] missile attack by the conditional enemy began, all the necessary information started flowing into the Center for Combat Operations. The hard work began. We started to evaluate the work of our anti-aircraft systems. Soon we realized that we had successfully coped with our mission," the commander said.  

    The air defense drills, conducted this week at the Telemba test range in Buryatia as part of the ongoing Vostok 2018 maneuvers, were designed to test defenses against a massed air attack involving over 30 air targets flying over a variety of altitudes and velocities, from 100-150 meters to several kilometers. The drills included the use of the S-300, S-400, Buk, Tor and Pantsir-S air defense systems. 

    Main Stage of Vostok-2018 military drills
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikoskiy
    Vostok-2018 Drills Show Russian Army Capable of Countering Significant Threats - Putin
    According to the Ministry of Defense, "all air targets flying in the zone of responsibility of the air defense units were detected and destroyed in a timely manner."

    The largest military drills in Russia's modern history kicked off across five ranges in Siberia and the Russian Far East, as well as the Sea of Japan, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk on Tuesday. Set to run until September 17, the drills, being overseen by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, involve over 300,000 military personnel, more than 1,000 aircraft, close to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles, and 80 ships and support vessels. Formations from China and Mongolia have also joined the maneuvers.

    Ahead of the drills, a NATO spokesman said that the drills were an effort to demonstrate "Russia's focus on exercising [a] large-scale conflict," adding that the Western alliance would be monitoring the exercises closely. Some Western media have claimed that the drills were an explicit anti-NATO exercise. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin countered the claim, pointing out that the exercises were taking place thousands of kilometers from Russia's western borders.

    Related:

    Russian Aerospace Forces to Fulfill Over 200 Tasks During Vostok-2018 Drills
    Vostok-2018 Drills Show Russian Army Capable of Countering Threats - Putin
    Chinese-Russian Defense Drills Illustrate Growing Alliance - Analyst
    WATCH Russia Kicks Off Largest Intl Military Drills in Country's Modern History
    Tags:
    exercises, military drills, air defense, Buk, Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile defense system, S-400, Pantsir missile system, S-300, Russian Military, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse