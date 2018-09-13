Israel to Assist Georgia in Establishing Military Reservist Service - Lieberman

"Regarding security cooperation, we identified four main areas, namely cyber defense, assistance in creating a reservist service, combating terrorism and protecting the motherland," Lieberman said as quoted by his press service.
"Lieberman and his Georgian counterparts exchanged views on the situation in Iran and the Middle East and signed a declaration on cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries," the press service added.
On Thursday, Lieberman will visit Azerbaijan, which is considered to be the largest buyer of Israeli weapons on the post-Soviet territory and the main supplier of oil to the Jewish state.
READ MORE: Israel Limits Military Ties with Georgia due to 'Russian Pressure'
Lieberman arrived in Georgia on Wednesday, becoming the first Israeli defense minister in history, who visited this country. Israel and Georgia established diplomatic ties shortly after the latter declared independence from the former Soviet Union in 1992.
