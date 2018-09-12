Register
02:21 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Tu-214 ON (Open Skies) reconnaissance aircraft. (File)

    US Blocks Russian Surveillance Flights Despite Open Skies Treaty - Russian MoD

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2112

    The Open Skies Treaty covers most NATO member states as well as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Finland. As a rule, flights of Russia and NATO member states are conducted on a reciprocal basis.

    The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has revealed in August that the US would not obligate any funds to implement the Open Skies Treaty until penalties are imposed against Russia for previous violations. In June 2017, the United States said Moscow was violating the terms of the Open Skies Treaty by placing restrictions on overflights of Kaliningrad, Russia's enclave on the Baltic Sea.

    In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said it has complied with its obligations under all international agreements including the Open Skies Treaty.

    Tu-214OS (Open Sky) aircraft
    © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
    US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars
    Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said on Wednesday that the US has blocked the surveillance flights of Russia's new Tu-214 plane which was to operate under the Open Skies Treaty.

    "Based on the results of the tests, the heads of delegations from 22 countries have signed the final protocol permitting the surveillance flights of this aircraft over the territories of the member states. However, the head of the US delegation refused to sign the final document, referring to direct instructions from Washington, in violation of the requirements of the Treaty on Open Skies and without explaining any reasons," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

    Ryzhkov confirmed Russia's adherence to the treaty which, according to the official, was "one of the cornerstones of the European security.

    READ MORE: Russia Fully Complies With Treaty on Open Skies

    "We demand that the United States return to the Treaty on Open Skies and require explanations of this situation in accordance with the treaty provisions," Ryabkov said.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Related:

    US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars
    Moscow Regrets US Suspension of Cooperation Within Open Skies Treaty
    Russia Fully Complies With Treaty on Open Skies – Lawmaker
    Russia, Georgia to Meet Monday for Open Skies Treaty Talks – Source
    Open Skies Treaty: Russia's Restrictions for US Observers Enter Force
    Tags:
    flights, surveillance, suspension, Tu-214R, Treaty on Open Skies, Russian Defense Ministry, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse