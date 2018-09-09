Register
    A US soldier takes part in an exercise called Saber Junction at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany

    Bolstering NATO: US to Transfer 1,500 More Soldiers to Germany

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Military & Intelligence
    In spite of consistent complaints from US President Donald Trump that the US contributes more than its fair share of troops and resources to bolster NATO, the Pentagon announced on Friday that an additional 1,500 soldiers would be transferred to Germany over the next two years.

    Between now and September 2020, according to a Friday Pentagon news release, the US will add an additional 1,500 additional soldiers to join the estimated 33,000 US troops currently on permanent station in Germany.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari (File)
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Iran Foreign Minister Zarif to Trump Administration: 'Make Up Your Mind'

    The new shipment will feature two multi-launch rocket battalions and a field artillery headquarters in the town of Grafenwöhr, near Nuremberg, as well as a short-range air defense battalion based in Ansbach, and other logistics services in Hohenfels, according to local German media.

    The European headquarters of the US Army announced that the German surge is a permanent deployment to "display our continued commitment to NATO and our collective resolve to support European security," cited by Reuters.

    "The addition of these forces increases US Army readiness in Europe and ensures we are better able to respond to any crisis," the statement added.

    Current US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell declared that: "Americans are committed to strengthening the transatlantic alliance and President Trump's promise to increase US defense capabilities means the alliance is stronger today."

    Adding to the chorus, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced that, "The US decision to increase the military presence here in Germany is a welcome sign of the vitality of the transatlantic relationship and a commitment to our joint security," cited by Newsweek.

    Trump, interpreting foreign policy in ways not always supported by his military staff, has consistently harped on Germany for not spending as much money as does Washington to keep the massive amounts of ready-for-war NATO resources on high alert.

    While concurrently questioning the US monetary commitment to the bloc, this latest move by the Trump administration would appear to go against those complaints, according to US media.

    military deployment, troop surge, US Army Europe, US Army, White House, NATO, Donald Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, Richard Grenell, United States, Germany
