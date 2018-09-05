Register
18:20 GMT +305 September 2018
    Indian army soldiers patrol at the Indo China border. (File)

    Indian Army Zeroes In On Israeli SpyLite Mini-Drones for Border Surveillance

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Military & Intelligence
    0 21

    Following last year’s spat with Chinese forces in Doklam, the Indian Army has expedited the purchase of a range of max altitude mini-drones.

    The Indian Army, on Tuesday, contracted an unspecified number of Israeli SpyLite mini surveillance drones for its infantry units deployed along the high altitude range of the India-China border. Infantry units had demanded mini-drones that could be operated from Ladakh and across from Aksai Chin to keep an eye on the movement of Chinese forces.

    Indian army drone
    © AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    India Looks to Procure Spy Drones to Operate at High Altitudes
    The SpyLite mini-drone will be provided by Cyient Solutions and Systems Pvt. Ltd. (CSS), a joint venture between Cyient Ltd. and BlueBird Aero Systems of Israel. SpyLite was the only UAV system to complete and pass a trial conducted by the Indian Army earlier this year. It had successfully met end-user requirements to conduct real-time surveillance and target acquisition at very high altitudes and in extreme weather conditions. 

    "SpyLite is an advanced, combat-proven, electric, mini unmanned aerial system. It is optimized to offer covert, extended range real-time visual intelligence. Fully autonomous, from launch to accurate parachute recovery, the system delivers enhanced reliability even in severe weather conditions, assuring long endurance, high operational availability," the company claims.

    The Indian Army had floated a tender last year for mini-drones capable of sending real-time inputs in the form of imagery and electronic data with a range of 200 kilometers. Using high-end payloads, the SpyLite delivered high-quality day and night videos, an impressive control range and ensured a high level of safety with an automatic return home function during the trial, according to Indian officials.

    READ MORE: India Successfully Tests Indigenous Engine Meant to Power UAVs in the Himalayas

    Last week, the Indian Army published another request for information announcing interest in acquiring slightly higher performance mini-drones for high altitude surveillance operations.

    Tags:
    border area, surveillance drone, altitude, development, Indian Army, India, Israel
