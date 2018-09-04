Russia Ready to Construct Helicopter Carriers for Foreign States

“I can only say that we are really able to construct helicopter carriers and to sell them to customers including foreign ones, which will be interested in that,” Manturov said.
In August, Manturov told Sputnik that Russia would build amphibious assault ships, rather than helicopter carries, which will be capable of transporting helicopters.
READ MORE: Japan Commissions Sub-Hunting Helicopter Carrier to Brace for ‘China Threat’
Previously, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said that the construction of helicopter carriers, similar to Mistral-class ships, was part of the state armament procurement program for 2018-2025.
All comments
Show new comments (0)