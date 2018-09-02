Register
09:23 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Royal Navy ship. (File)

    UK Won’t Be Able to Protect Its Waters After Brexit, Former Navy Chief Says

    © AP Photo / Laura Leon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The “scallop wars” incident has revealed London does not have enough ships to patrol the country's territorial waters, says a former first sea lord.

    Admiral Lord West of Spithead, former first sea lord — the chief of Navy and all in the UK — says London won't be able to patrol its own territorial waters after Brexit, let alone protect its fishing boats working in foreign waters.

    According to Lord West, a recent clash between British and French fishermen, dubbed "scallop wars" by the media has exposed the "insufficient" number of ships in the country's arsenal.

    "It is clear that we have insufficient ships to patrol the United Kingdom's territorial seas and our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," he wrote in a letter to The Daily Telegraph.

    "Coordination of the few ships we do have is fragmented. In theory, coordination is exercised by the colocated Joint Maritime Operations Command Center," he continued. "But this command center lacks a single commander with authority to order government departments to take action, and therefore is unable to exercise proper command."

    "After Brexit, this will be disastrous," the letter says.

    A Channel Ferry
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK, French Officials Proceed With Talks Over 'Scallop Wars'
    When the UK leaves the EU, it will become responsible for patrolling its own EEZ, rather than sharing a common EEZ with the entire Union. Under current agreements, all EU nations are allowed free access to each other's territorial waters more than 12 nautical miles from the shore. After Brexit, any access to territorial waters will need to be negotiated from scratch.

    On Tuesday, a group of French fishing boats attacked several British vessels that were collecting scallop crops in French territorial waters in what has become known as the "scallop wars" incident. While the French claim the Brits violated the 12-mile threshold, the Brits strongly deny that and insist they have been operating legally. The real culprit behind the conflict lies in the fact that French laws, in an attempt to preserve scallop populations, forbid them from being harvested until October — but this legislation does not affect British boats.

    Both parties have since called for their respective navies to provide protection for their vessels. Turns out, at various points throughout the 20th century, the UK did just that. Between 1950 and 1970, the British Navy deployed some 37 warships to protect their fishermen from the Icelandic Coast Guard, which used net cutters and even shot rifles at Brits collecting cod and whitefish in the North Atlantic.

    Related:

    Russian Navy, Warplanes Start Massive Drills in Mediterranean
    Russia Drills Area in Mediterranean Dangerous for Navigation, Air Traffic - Navy
    US Navy Busts Sailboat Overloaded With Small Arms in Gulf of Aden – Reports
    British Royal Navy’s New Aircraft Carrier Sets Sail for US to Train With F-35Bs
    UK Navy Vows to Protect New Aircraft Carrier From "Frightening" Russians
    Israeli Navy Saar 6 Corvettes to Be Equipped With Barak 8 Missiles
    Chinese Navy Tests Interceptors After US B-52 Flyover
    Tags:
    Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), fishing, protection, Brexit, British Royal Navy, Admiral Lord West, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok