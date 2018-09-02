India Successfully Tests Russia-Designed Tank Shells

"The first shells produced in India passed check test with positive results. The Indian manufacturer is already testing and supplying Mango shots under its brand," the company said.
"Personnel training to produce Mango shells, as well the implementation of a comprehensive audit of the readiness and equipment of production, certification of employees, were also included in the contract works," Techmash added.
A joint Russian-Indian enterprise producing Mango tank shells began operating in India earlier this year.
Acting General Director of the Russian Mechanical Engineering Research Institute Alexander Gorduhin told Sputnik in December that the enterprise was expected to manufacture some 200,000 shells.
