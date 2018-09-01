US to Create Hybrid Fighter Jet to Take on Russia, China - Reports

Faced with tough competition from Russia and China, US military aircraft makers are developing a new class of air superiority fighters to incorporate the very best of the current models.

Lockheed Martin has offered the US Air Force a new version of their F-22 Raptor fifth generation multirole fighter, Defense One reported.

According to the online publication, Lockheed Martin is pitching a hybrid variant, a combination of an F-22 and an F-35.

Based around the Raptor platform, the new plane will incorporate the F-35’s more modern mission system and “other advancements in the stealth coatings and things of that nature,” according to a person familiar with the proposal.

“It is one of several options being shopped to the US military and allies as Lockheed explores how it might upgrade its combat jets to counter Russian and Chinese threats anticipated by military officials in the coming decade,” Defense One quoted people with direct knowledge of the plan as saying.

Lockheed Martin has reportedly been offering similar hybrid military aircraft to Japan.

The F-35 Lightning II is the second mass-produced fifth generation fighter jet after the F-22 Raptor, both developed by Lockheed Martin.

The fighters have been regularly criticized for their exorbitant price tag and technical malfunctions.

In October 2017, there were reports of F-35 pilots complaining about midflight asphyxiation.

In November, the Pentagon put a program for the supply of F-35s to the US Air Force on a 30-day hold.