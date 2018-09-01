Register
00:58 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, April 26, 2017

    China’s Newest Carrier Begins High-Speed Testing in Yellow Sea

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    240

    China’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier has begun its second stage of testing, closing down large parts of the Yellow Sea to naval traffic while it practices high speed maneuvers and tests the endurance of its propulsion system, experts have indicated.

    The Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration closed about 1,300 square kilometers of sea to shipping traffic for eight days beginning on Friday, the South China Morning Post reported, indicating military observers had told the publication the area had been reserved for the Type 001a aircraft carrier.

    In this photo released by the Xinhua News Agency, Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning berths in a port. China formally introduced its first aircraft carrier into service on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Li Tang
    China’s Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Gets Superstructure Overhaul (PHOTOS)

    The carrier left the nearby shipyard of Dalian in northeastern China on August 26 for a second round of sea trials, Sputnik reported. The carrier's maiden voyage was in May, but military experts noted that it was mostly to test the watertight nature of the hull's construction; this time the People's Liberation Army-Navy is getting down to business.

    "This sea trial will mainly test equipment… following a normal working schedule," Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference Thursday.

    "The maiden voyage of the home-grown carrier had more political symbolic significance. The second phase of sea trials means it has started more scientific and comprehensive tests," Hong Kong-based military expert Song Zhongping told SCMP for an article published Friday.

    The 65,000-ton carrier, among the world's largest, will be testing out its engines in particular, the Global Times noted, pushing them to the limits in terms of speed and running time.

    Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier (File)
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China Begins Construction of Third Domestically Made Aircraft Carrier

    "As a warship, it's necessary to test whether the engines are able to cope with the highest speed of over 30 knots," Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie said, indicating the tests would likely include finding the radius of the ship's high-speed turns.

    Those kinds of extreme maneuvers might become necessary if Taiwanese forces take the advice given by a former director of US national intelligence and test their ability to attack Chinese carriers that venture near the island.

    If China's Liaoning carrier sails around Taiwan, "Taiwanese forces should take advantage of its presence to conduct simulated attacks against the Liaoning, raising their own readiness and demonstrating the reality that the Liaoning is vulnerable under wartime conditions," ret. US Navy Adm. Dennis Blair wrote in an August 22 post for Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA, Sputnik reported. The Liaoning is China's only operational aircraft carrier at present, and the ship the Type 001a is heavily indebted to design-wise.

    Related:

    Former US Intel Chief: Taiwan Should Practice Attacking China’s Liaoning Carrier
    China’s Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Gets Superstructure Overhaul (PHOTOS)
    British Royal Navy’s New Aircraft Carrier Sets Sail for US to Train With F-35Bs
    DC Think Tank Says China's Third Carrier Can 'Put China in a Very Elite Status'
    Indian Navy's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to Begin Sea Trial in 2020
    Tags:
    engines, high speed, testing, new aircraft carrier, PLA Navy, Yellow Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse