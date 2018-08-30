Russian Military to Receive 2 Upgraded AWACS Aircraft by Year End

"A very extensive overhaul is underway. We will receive another two planes this year, and the modernization of all aircraft of this type currently in service will continue in the future," Krivoruchko said during the visit to the Beriev Aircraft Company's Taganrog aircraft-manufacturing plant located in the port city of Taganrog in southwestern Russia.
The first A-50U aircraft was handed over to the Russian Armed Forces in 2011. Since then, these planes have been actively used by the Russian forces, including during their anti-terrorist operations in Syria.
Media suggest that due to the powerful Shmel radar, the A-50U aircraft can track targets located up to 600 kilometers (372 miles) away from it.
