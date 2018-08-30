Russian Military Successfully Test-Fires New Interceptor Missile

"An air and missile defense unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces has carried out another successful test of a new interceptor missile at the Sary Shagan anti-ballistic missile testing range in Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia is in the process of implementing a large-scale rearmament program, which was announced in 2010. The country reportedly aims to upgrade 70 percent of its military equipment by 2020.
During the annual address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had developed a number of advanced weapons, including combat laser systems, intercontinental underwater drones capable of operating at large depths and moving several times faster than all existing ships, a prospective hypersonic missile and nuclear-powered cruise missiles.
