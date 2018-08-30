F-35 Program Officials Covering Up Life-Threatening Flaws in Aircraft - Report

"Officials in the F-35 Joint Program Office are making paper reclassifications of potentially life-threatening design flaws to make them appear less serious, likely in an attempt to prevent the $1.5 trillion program from blowing through another schedule deadline and budget cap," POGO said in an investigation released on Wednesday.
A recent Government Accountability Office report showed that the F-35 aircraft still had 111 Category One deficiencies that may cause death, severe injury, loss or major damage and that critically restricted the combat readiness capabilities of the armed forces using the aircraft, POGO noted.
The Project On Government Oversight is a nonpartisan independent watchdog that investigates and exposes waste, corruption, abuse of power, and instances of the government failing to serve the public or silencing individuals who report wrongdoing.
