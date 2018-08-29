Register
22:39 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific

    Former US Intel Chief: Taiwan Should Practice Attacking China’s Liaoning Carrier

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    If China’s refurbished Liaoning aircraft carrier makes a voyage encircling Taiwan, leaders in Taipei should consider responding by conducting a simulated attack on the carrier, according to the former US director of national intelligence.

    If the carrier sails around Taiwan, "Taiwanese forces should take advantage of its presence to conduct simulated attacks against the Liaoning, raising their own readiness and demonstrating the reality that the Liaoning is vulnerable under wartime conditions," ret. US Navy Adm. Dennis Blair wrote in an August 22 post for Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA.

    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their bilateral meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S., April 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Washington by No Means Interested in China-Japan Thaw – Analysts

    Blair was the third director of national intelligence under former President Barack Obama. He served at the post before from January 2009 until May 2010 when he resigned in protest of bureaucratic hassles within the White House.

    The People's Liberation Army-Navy's Liaoning cruised around Taiwan in March and last fall, Taiwanese officials said at the time.

    To be clear, China's peacetime flights and sea missions near Japan and Taiwan have not been illegal. Once the perceived threats are registered, Japanese or Taiwanese aircraft generally mobilize, rendezvous with the Chinese aircraft or ships and then escort them through their Exclusive Economic Zones, Air Defense Identification Zones or territorial waters and airspace.

    The former presidential adviser said that Japanese and Taiwanese responses provide the PLA with an opportunity to gain intelligence insights about the two nations' "surveillance and reaction capabilities, insights that can be used to the PLA's advantage in combat operations."

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from right, meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Ma Zhancheng/Xinhua via AP
    China and Japan Make Breakthrough in Cooperation Amid Trade War With the US

    While Washington may not be interested in seeing relations between Japan and China thaw, a Chinese researcher told Sputnik China earlier this year, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a long-awaited visit to China in May. The two sides agreed to improve trade and financial relations, Sputnik reported, and about a week ago the two countries' governments were reported to be considering the resumption of bilateral currency swaps.

    With respect to Taiwan, Beijing has long considered administration over the island part of China's political destiny. When reports surfaced in July that a US Marine contingency might be stationed at the new de facto US embassy in Taiwan, a Global Times op-ed toyed with the possibility of China launching an all-out invasion in retaliation. Beijing is not keen on such US personnel in Taiwan, the op-ed noted, depicting the deployment as a "subversion of the one-China policy." Taiwan, under the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen, has refused to endorse the idea that the self-governing nation is in fact part of "one China," and tensions have increased since she took office in 2016.

    Related:

    China’s Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Gets Superstructure Overhaul (PHOTOS)
    UK Navy Vows to Protect New Aircraft Carrier From "Frightening" Russians
    USS Reagan Aircraft Carrier Deploys Again After ‘Material Issue’ Delay
    Ukraine Offers Maintenance for Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya
    China's Aircraft Carrier Fleet Poised to Expand Rapidly
    Tags:
    war games, PLA, Barack Obama, Japan, United States, Taiwan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse