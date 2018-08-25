WATCH Syrian Army Uncover Mortar Shells Left Behind in Deir ez-Zor by Daesh

Syria's SANA news agency has published a video showing mortar shells and other weaponry that the Syrian Army uncovered in a weapons depot during the course of sweeping operations in al-Mayadeen of Deir ez-Zor province, after large parts of it were liberated from Daesh*. According to the Syrian media outlet, at least some of the weapons left behind by the terrorists were western-made.
