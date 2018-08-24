Register
16:57 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition

    Countries That Might Fall Victim to US Sanctions for Buying Russian S-400s

    © AFP 2018 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1011

    During a recent press briefing a US State Department spokeswoman recalled that Washington had "made very clear" that the acquisition of S-400s could "trigger sanctions for other countries and entities around the world." Sputnik recalls the countries that have shown interest in purchasing Russian air defense systems.

    The US State Department has once against demonstrated discontent with Turkey's intention of acquiring Russian S-400 air defense systems. When asked about possible sanctions under CAATSA for buying Russian top-tier air defenses, department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed that nothing has changed in that regard.

    READ MORE: State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia's S-400

    Nauert explained that governments around the world had been warned against buying Russian S-400 defense systems, noting that the US would impose sanctions on those, who don't follow the recommendations. So far S-400 systems are used by Russia, Belarus and China, but a number of other states are also interested in buying them. Sputnik has gathered a list of countries that might be affected by the US sanctions for their interest in Russian air-defenses.

    India

    Moscow and Delhi reached an initial agreement on S-400 deliveries in October 2016, but the contract hasn't been signed yet. On August 20, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev announced that the two countries are close to signing it and said that certain concessions had been made in terms of the final price tag for Russia's "strategic partner." He expects the contract to be signed by the end of the year, possibly in October.

    READ MORE: India to Send Military Team to Ease US Concerns on S-400 Deal — Reports

    Washington notified New Delhi about the consequences of buying the Russian missile defense systems. For its part, India sent a delegation of senior armed forces officials and technical experts to try and persuade the US to give the country a waiver from sanctions on Delhi's future acquisition of S-400 systems. On August 2 it was announced that the US had included such a waiver in its 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.

    Saudi Arabia

    Riyadh first showed interest in the Russian air-defense system during the 2015 Dubai Airshow, according to the head of Russian company Rostec and later confirmed by Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Oleg Ozerov. In 2017 Moscow and Riyadh reached an agreement on supplies of numerous types of Russian weapons to the kingdom, including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The contract hasn't been signed yet as the sides are still hammering out the technical details of the agreement.

    Qatar

    In January 2018 Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Attiyah shared information that the country was in an "advanced" stage of talks with Moscow over the acquisition of S-400 systems. But apart from pressure by the US, Doha may reportedly face a severe backlash over the S-400 from its neighbor Saudi Arabia, according to a report by French outlet La Monde, citing a letter by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Moscow and Doha have affirmed that the kingdom's posture on the S-400 deal won't stop either of them from moving ahead with the project.

    READ MORE: Russia Plans to Supply S-400 to Qatar Despite Saudi Opposition — Lawmaker

    Iraq

    Baghdad expressed interest in buying Russian S-400 systems in February 2018, citing the need to acquire weaponry that "will strengthen the security of Iraq and the country's Armed Forces." But at the same time, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari noted that possible US sanctions are an obstacle in the way of such a deal, but added that the country hasn't made a final decision yet.

    Related:

    State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia's S-400
    Russia to Start Deliveries of S-400 Systems to Turkey in 2019 - Rosoboronexport
    Russia Hopes to Sign S-400 Missile Contract With India in October - Official
    From Russia's S-400 to US-Norway's NASAMS-II: How India is Boosting Its Defense
    McCain 2019 Defense Bill 'Whips' Turkey for S-400 Deal, Targets Russia, China
    India to Send Military Team to Ease US Concerns on S-400 Deal - Reports
    S-400 Missile Systems Tested in Kamchatka
    Tags:
    sanctions, S-400, Heather Nauert, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse