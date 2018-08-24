Countries That Might Fall Victim to US Sanctions for Buying Russian S-400s

During a recent press briefing a US State Department spokeswoman recalled that Washington had "made very clear" that the acquisition of S-400s could "trigger sanctions for other countries and entities around the world." Sputnik recalls the countries that have shown interest in purchasing Russian air defense systems.

The US State Department has once against demonstrated discontent with Turkey's intention of acquiring Russian S-400 air defense systems. When asked about possible sanctions under CAATSA for buying Russian top-tier air defenses, department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed that nothing has changed in that regard.

READ MORE: State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia's S-400

Nauert explained that governments around the world had been warned against buying Russian S-400 defense systems, noting that the US would impose sanctions on those, who don't follow the recommendations. So far S-400 systems are used by Russia, Belarus and China, but a number of other states are also interested in buying them. Sputnik has gathered a list of countries that might be affected by the US sanctions for their interest in Russian air-defenses.

India

Moscow and Delhi reached an initial agreement on S-400 deliveries in October 2016, but the contract hasn't been signed yet. On August 20, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev announced that the two countries are close to signing it and said that certain concessions had been made in terms of the final price tag for Russia's "strategic partner." He expects the contract to be signed by the end of the year, possibly in October.

READ MORE: India to Send Military Team to Ease US Concerns on S-400 Deal — Reports

Washington notified New Delhi about the consequences of buying the Russian missile defense systems. For its part, India sent a delegation of senior armed forces officials and technical experts to try and persuade the US to give the country a waiver from sanctions on Delhi's future acquisition of S-400 systems. On August 2 it was announced that the US had included such a waiver in its 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh first showed interest in the Russian air-defense system during the 2015 Dubai Airshow, according to the head of Russian company Rostec and later confirmed by Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Oleg Ozerov. In 2017 Moscow and Riyadh reached an agreement on supplies of numerous types of Russian weapons to the kingdom, including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The contract hasn't been signed yet as the sides are still hammering out the technical details of the agreement.

Qatar

In January 2018 Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Attiyah shared information that the country was in an "advanced" stage of talks with Moscow over the acquisition of S-400 systems. But apart from pressure by the US, Doha may reportedly face a severe backlash over the S-400 from its neighbor Saudi Arabia, according to a report by French outlet La Monde, citing a letter by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Moscow and Doha have affirmed that the kingdom's posture on the S-400 deal won't stop either of them from moving ahead with the project.

READ MORE: Russia Plans to Supply S-400 to Qatar Despite Saudi Opposition — Lawmaker

Iraq

Baghdad expressed interest in buying Russian S-400 systems in February 2018, citing the need to acquire weaponry that "will strengthen the security of Iraq and the country's Armed Forces." But at the same time, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari noted that possible US sanctions are an obstacle in the way of such a deal, but added that the country hasn't made a final decision yet.