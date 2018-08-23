Register
23:22 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, right, and F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi toward the end of the runway during the exercise VIGILANT ACE 18 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea

    F-35A Experiences ‘Ground Mishap' on US Base After Nose Gear Collapses (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo / Senior Airman Colby L. Hardin/U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120

    An F-35A Lighting II wound up with some bumps and bruises on Wednesday at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida after the aircraft's nose gear suddenly collapsed, leaving it face down on the runway.

    The "ground mishap" took place at 12:50 p.m., moments after the multirole fighter experienced an "in-flight emergency" that forced it to land, according to a Facebook post on the 33rd Fighter Wing's page. The aircraft is assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron, a joint graduate flying and maintenance training wing for F-35 variants on the Florida base.

    ​Fire crews were called to the scene, but the lone pilot aboard the fighter did not sustain any injuries from the collapse, according to the Facebook post.

    Lena Lopez, a spokesperson for the 33rd Fighter Wing, told Military.com that it's unclear when officials will be able to release more details about the accident, as the investigation has only just begun.

    F-35 Weapons Suite
    © Lockheed Martin/Matt Short
    WATCH: Dutch F-35 Tests in ‘Beast Mode’ Across California Skies

    Presently, the extent of the damages and the costs associated with repairs are unclear.

    Per Defense News, US Navy pilots experienced similar issues with the F-35's front landing gear in 2017, with many complaining that the jet would "bob up and down" and make it difficult to read the plane's instruments while taking off on the runway.

    At roughly the same time the nose dive was taking place, a second F-35 "experienced a bird strike," according to the Northwest Florida Daily News. Officials told the publication that such incidents are "fairly common," adding that servicemembers who encounter such a situation are instructed to examine the bird and then send samples to the Smithsonian Marine Station to find out more information about it.

    Related:

    'Su-35 Can See F-35 All Right': Military Expert Says US Jet 'Too Complex'
    US Defense Spending Bill: Trump Delays F-35 Sale to Turkey as Tensions Rise
    Honey Pot: RAF Staffer Leaks F-35 Secrets on Tinder - Report
    Retired Turkish General: US Will Reap the Consequences If It Cancels F-35 Deal
    Turkey Vows to Take Legal Action if US Blocks F-35 Deliveries
    Tags:
    F-35A, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse