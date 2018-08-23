Register
23:22 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

    US Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Plane Spotted Above Netherlands (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1410

    Say cheese! The US Air Force's X-37B space plane was photographed by Netherlands-based satellite tracker Marco Langbroek on Monday as it traveled over the Dutch city of Leiden.

    While details about the plane's orbit are mostly kept from the public, Langbroek told Space.com that he's certain he captured the aircraft, as he works with a small band of skywatchers that track its path.

    ​According to Langbroek, the aircraft was in very low orbit, flying at an altitude between 193 and 202 miles. "Basically, only one type of object fits this: X-37B. Previous X-37B missions we tracked also orbited at such very low altitudes. The object also has a similar brightness to previous OTV missions," he said.

    The Air Force's miniature space plane, which is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle-5, was launched into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on September 7, 2017, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

    ​At the request of the US Air Force, SpaceX only aired the first few minutes of the shuttle's liftoff before cutting off the feed. The launch also broke new ground, as it was first time that an OTV was sent into orbit by a rocket provider that wasn't the United Launch Alliance.

    With X-37B just two weeks shy of marking its one-year anniversary in orbit, officials have indicated that the latest mission will likely continue the trend of outlasting previous flight times, according to Space Flight Insider. OTV-1 spent 224 days in space; OTV-2, 468 days; OTV-3, 675 days; and OTV-4, 718 days.

    USAF X37B spacecraft at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo / US Air Force
    Fifth Launch Date for Secretive USAF X-37B Space Plane Revealed by Pentagon

    Per the Insider, when OTV-5 does wrap up its mission, it's likely to land at the Shuttle Landing Facility at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It added that despite the military's attempts to keep mum on the purpose of the project, information has leaked out, revealing that hardware stowed inside the vehicle was developed in order to test "a thermal management system optimized for the space environment."

    The US Air Force is known to have two OTVs, both which were built by Boeing. According to Space.com, both vehicles measure in at 29 feet long and 9.6 feet tall, with a payload bay roughly the size of a pickup truck bed.

    Related:

    Top Secret: Could the X-37B Space Plane be Preparing for a Mission in September?
    US’s Mysterious X-37B Space Plane to Head Back Into Orbit on SpaceX Rocket
    Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
    Shadowy Air Force X-37B Space Plane Soon to Break Orbital Record
    Mystery Surrounds Return of Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Spaceplane
    Tags:
    X-37B, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse