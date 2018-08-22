Russia, US Discuss New Non-Lethal Arms Supplies to US Law Enforcement – Rostec

KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are discussing possible supplies of Russian Osa ("Wasp") non-lethal pistols to US law enforcement agencies, Rostec state corporation's Weapons Cluster Industrial Director Sergey Abramov has told Sputnik in an interview.

"At the moment, deliveries under previously concluded contracts have been completed. New contracts have not been signed so far. The issue of further cooperation is under consideration," Abramov said.

In December 2016, media reported that an Arizona police department had adopted Osa pistols designed by Russia's Machine Engineering Technologies Holding (Tecmash), a Rostec subsidiary.

Tecmash then stated that it had been "the first time in modern history when US law enforcement agencies officially purchased Russian non-lethal arms."

The Osa is a weapon system that includes a four- or two-cartridge break-action barrel-less pistol and a broad range of special cartridges with an aluminum case and electrical pulse firing. The system is designated for police officers to use in self-defense and for personal protection by private individuals.