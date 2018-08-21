Russia's Rostec Exhibits World's 1st Underwater Drone Fitted With Assault Rifle

KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) - Russian state corporation Rostec on Tuesday exhibited the world’s first underwater drone armed with an assault rifle at the Army-2018 defense industry forum in the Moscow Region, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The drone is fitted with an underwater assault rifle. It has undergone sea trials… Full-fledged trials will begin closer to the start of winter. It is a unique project since no one has so far fitted [an underwater drone] with small arms. Moreover, very few [countries] in the world have underwater automatic small arms," the company said.

The main purpose of the drone, which is designed and developed by Rostec subsidiaries, is to protect port facilities, bridges, naval bases and ships from enemy combat divers and underwater drones.

The Army-2018 forum began earlier on Tuesday at the Patriot congress and exhibition center in the town of Kubinka, the Moscow Region, and will continue through Sunday.