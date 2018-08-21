Russia's Rostec Exhibits World's 1st Underwater Drone Fitted With Assault Rifle

"The drone is fitted with an underwater assault rifle. It has undergone sea trials… Full-fledged trials will begin closer to the start of winter. It is a unique project since no one has so far fitted [an underwater drone] with small arms. Moreover, very few [countries] in the world have underwater automatic small arms," the company said.
The Army-2018 forum began earlier on Tuesday at the Patriot congress and exhibition center in the town of Kubinka, the Moscow Region, and will continue through Sunday.
