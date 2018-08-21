Russia to Start Deliveries of S-400 Systems to Turkey in 2019 - Rosoboronexport

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will start implementing the contract to deliver S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey next year, CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters Tuesday.
"S-400 to Turkey. The contract is implemented within the agreed time limits. In 2019 we will start implementing the contract," he said.
The S-400 Triumf system is a next-generation mobile air defense system, which is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers (almost 250 miles).
