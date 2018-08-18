Iranian Naval Destroyer Reportedly Gets 1st Locally-Made Ship-to-Air Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The destroyer of the Iranian Navy was first equipped with a domestically-made ship-to-air missile system designed to combat anti-ship missiles, Tasnim reported Saturday.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said the installed сlose-in weapon system (CIWS), dubbed Kamand, was able to hit targets from a distance of two kilometers (1.24 miles) with a firing rate of 4,000 to 7,000 rounds per minute, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Khanzadi noted that the system would now be installed on ships that conduct operations far from the coast.

On Monday, media reported that Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami had presented a new generation of Fateh-type ballistic missiles capable of evading radars and hitting targets with increased accuracy.